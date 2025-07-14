Chiefs and People of Som¨ Traditional Area Launch Som¨tutuza at Denu

Denu: The chiefs and people of the Som¨ Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have officially launched the 2025 Som¨tutuza festival at Denu. The festival, on the theme ‘Consolidating Peace and Unity for Socio-Cultural and Economic Development of Som¨ Traditional Area,’ aimed to promote peace, unity, and development in the area.

According to Ghana News Agency, Togbiga Adama III, the Makorsor and President of the Som¨ Traditional Council, during the launch ceremony, emphasised the importance of peace and unity in the development of the Som¨ Traditional Area. He highlighted that the people of Som¨ have always been known for their peace-loving nature and hard work, urging them to continue promoting peaceful coexistence among all citizens.

Togbiga Adama III further explained that the traditional council had proposed the construction of an ultra-modern secretariat, which would include a conference room, paramount chief’s office, secretariats, research office, administration office, reception, and washrooms. This facility is intended to enhance the council’s ability to carry out various functions effectively.

He added that the estimated cost of organizing the festival was GHC350,419. The planning committee has appealed to individuals, corporate organizations, philanthropists, well-wishers, and citizens of the traditional area to support and donate financially to ensure the success of the festival. He encouraged everyone to contribute towards the festival, building on past achievements for a successful ceremony.

Torgbui Geli III, the Festival’s Central Planning Chairman, revealed that the main festival is expected to take place between September 13 and 28, 2025. The grand durbar is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at Som¨ National School park at Agbozume, which will also include mini and students’ durbars.

Mr. Wonder Madilo, the Chairman of the occasion, pledged full support for the festival, donating GH?5,000.00 for the launch and GH?10,000.00 for the main festival. He also pledged to sponsor Miss Estella Venunye Ayikpa, a young learner from Ativuta Basic School, who delivered a powerful poetry recital during the launch, through to university for her great performance.

Mr. Nicholas Kwabla Worclachie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ketu South Municipality, expressed his full support for the traditional leaders and promised to do everything within his power to support the people of Ketu South Municipality.

Ghana News Agency gathered that Som¨tutuza, also known as Som¨ Festival, is an annual celebration of the Chiefs and People of the Som¨ Traditional Area. It was instituted in 1976 during the reign of Torgbuiga Hor II, the then Paramount Chief of the Som¨ Traditional Area, to commemorate the migration of their forefathers to their present settlement in the 17th century.