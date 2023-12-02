Chiefs in Ketu North, Assembly ready to welcome potential investors

The Chief of Dzodze-Kuli in the Ketu North Municipality, Togbe Avorkliya V, has indicated the readiness of traditional authorities and the Municipal Assembly, to welcome potential investors into the area to enhance socio-economic development. He said the doors of the traditional leaders and the Assembly were opened for investors and to encourage development and reduce unemployment, and that the traditional leaders were prepared to give land to investors who would come to the area to conduct business. Togbe Avorkliya V said this when the Ketu North Municipal Assembly took it turn at the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, to showcase investment and business opportunities within the Municipality. He said there was an abundance of clay deposits in the Dzodze-Kuli area, which could be exploited to produce ceramic goods, urging the business community to consider investing in and doing business in the municipality. Mr Dominic Boachie, the Information Officer of the Assembly, said agriculture was the mainsta y of the Ketu North economy, in which about 61.7 per cent of households in the area were engaged in farming or agric-related activities. He mentioned some major crops that were cultivated in commercial quantities in the area as rice, maize, cassava, sweet potato and cowpea, and the cassava and maize. The information officer said, rice was currently changing the local economy due to its increased production and value chain, and it was grown in both valley bottoms and irrigation systems. Mr Boachie said despite the enormous potential of the region for aquaculture, it had not been fully realised because the majority of fish farming was done on a small scale. He said the area was suitable for ponds and cited an existing one like the Ohawu Agricultural College, which had both commercial and educational uses. He noted that despite the area's abundance of untapped tourist potential, eco-tourism was leading the way. The municipality offered opportunities for religious, eco and environmental tourism, as well as tourism focused on ethnic and cultural heritage and agriculture, he said. The Roman Catholic Church Glothoh at Dzodze-Deme, Sacred Forest at Afife, 14-headed palm tree at Kasu, Adru Forest at Adrume, Adzoatsi and Dekpor Dam, Dzago pond and stream at Ehi-Dzagoto, and Trokosi Shrine at Afife were a few of the tourist attractions in the area, he added. Mr Boachie said the Municipality could also boast of several hotels which provided various services to visitors including those on tourist expeditions. He said the Assembly's objective was to improve the standard of living of the people through efficient use of both human and material resources, and therefore appealed to investors to consider the area for doing business. Source: Ghana News Agency