Chinese Ambassador Calls for Fair Media Reportage.

Accra: Mr. Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has appealed to the Ghanaian media to be circumspect in their reportage about the Chinese community and not generalise them as unlawful citizens. He noted that although individual Chinese nationals may commit certain offences, as is typical in every population, most of them were law-abiding, therefore, it was unfair to stereotype Chinese nationals as unlawful. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tong made these remarks during a courtesy call on the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Albert Kofi Owusu, in Accra. The Ambassador emphasized that while isolated incidents involving Chinese nationals occur, stereotyping the entire Chinese population could endanger the lives of law-abiding Chinese citizens. He shared an anecdote about a local news report that incorrectly assumed a Chinese company's involvement in a construction incident, which was later clarified by police intervention. The call was part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relat ions between Ghana and China through media partnership and cooperation. Ambassador Tong highlighted the contribution of the Chinese community in Ghana towards economic development through job creation and corporate social responsibility projects. He urged the media to engage with the Chinese community to present a balanced narrative. Ambassador Tong praised the strategic partnership between Ghana and China, which was elevated during President Akufo-Addo's visit to China for the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Both countries pledged to enhance political mutual trust and promote cooperation in various fields. He also stressed the importance of media in fostering better understanding and sustainable development between the two nations. The Ambassador encouraged the Chinese community in Ghana to continue respecting their host country to ensure harmony and peaceful collaboration. He commended the GNA for maintaining professional standards and being a credible source of information. Mr. Albert Kofi Ow usu reiterated GNA's commitment to promoting bilateral relations between Ghana and China. He expressed satisfaction with the partnership between GNA and its Chinese counterparts and appealed for training support to enhance the capabilities of GNA staff, enabling them to effectively fulfill their mandates. The meeting was attended by senior GNA officials and representatives from the Chinese Embassy, further underscoring the collaborative efforts between the two nations.