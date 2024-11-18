Churches of Christ, Ghana Build $3 Million 150-Bed Hospital at Bomso.

Kumasi: The Churches of Christ, Ghana, are putting up a 150-bed hospital at Bomso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region. The hospital, which is currently at the first-floor level, will cost the Church three million dollars through a financial assistance of a U.S-based philanthropist and will ultimately upgrade the existing Churches of Christ Mission Clinic to expand its range of services to members of the public on completion. According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Collins Fosu, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Bible College, announced this development at Bomso in Kumasi during the 54th Graduation of the College. The Ghana Bible College was established by US Missionaries of the Church of Christ about 62 years ago to train Ministers to drive the Church in Ghana towards church planting and souls winning for the Kingdom of God in West Africa. It has since produced thousands of Evangelists for the Church at its main Campus at Bomso and also at its satellite Campuses. As a strategy of evangelism, the Missionaries attached to the Ghana Bible College a clinic to serve the healthcare needs of both church members and members of the public. A total of 43 students who completed their Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate programmes in Biblical Studies and Ministry graduated this year. Prof. Fosu encouraged members of the church in Ghana to also contribute to the hospital project as direct beneficiaries. 'This is a charitable venture by a family to the glory of God without any contribution from us here. We also own the Ghana Bible College. Let's generously contribute to sustain and make it big', the Board Chairman rallied members of the Church in Ghana. The Principal of the Ghana Bible College, Mr. Emmanuel Antwi, announced that the Church in the USA, who are financing operations of the College, have weaned the institution off its support thereby cutting any external financial aid. It is now the obligation of members of the churches in Ghana to contribute generously toward sustenance of the College and its operati ons. 'They say Ghana is the second highest membership of the Church in the world so if there's any help to offer, they are re-directing it elsewhere. We've more than enough members of the church in Ghana who can pool resources to finance the College to continue proclaiming the unadulterated word of God for the unborn generation', Mr. Antwi explained. The Principal announced that management of the Bible College had introduced training in income-earning ventures, including mushroom production, snails rearing, and bee-keeping for the students and their wives to generate additional income during their practice.