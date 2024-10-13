Cocoa smuggling taskforce seizes 100 bags in Old Akrade

The Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), in collaboration with national security, has apprehended a driver and a mate at old Akrade in the Asuogyaman district for attempting to smuggle cocoa beans. According to a national security source who briefed the Ghana News Agency, the taskforce received a tip-off around midnight about individuals transporting cocoa beans to Togo. Through surveillance, they uncovered a staggering 100 bags of cocoa beans concealed under a load of chippings in a tipper truck with the registration number GN-1773-24. The source described the operation as decisive one against growing cocoa smuggling in the country, and that it underscored the commitment of authorities to safeguard Ghana's cocoa industry and combating illegal trading activities aimed at exporting cocoa beans across the border to neighbouring Togo. 'Because of the heavy security officials of the military and immigration at the two tollbooths on the Adomi Bridge, we suspected them to have used a ferry to cross the lake at Senchi so that they would go through Juapong to their preferred location,' the security official said.? Recently, Ghana's cocoa sector is facing significant challenges due to widespread smuggling, climate change, disease, and illegal mining activities. Cocoa is also more profitable in Ivory Coast and Togo than in Ghana because of a more stable CFA franc currency and a less regulated sector, according to experts. By the end of June, Ghana had produced 429,323 metric tons of cocoa, which is less than 55 per cent of the average production at the same point in previous seasons. According to the anti-smuggling task force, cocoa losses due to smuggling have more than tripled in 2023/24. It is conservatively estimated that the country lost 160,000 tons. However, efforts by the task force have yielded some marginal results as it was able to intercept about 250 tons, up from 17 tons in 2022/23. Source: Ghana News Agency