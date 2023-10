Colonel Major Haithem Zenned was appointed CEO of Tunisia's Trade Office (French: OCT) stemming from the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

The decision was published Thursday in decree n° 2023-611 of October 9, 2023 (issue n° 117 of 2023 of the Official Journal of the Tunisian Republic.

Created in 1962, the OCT is a public body tasked with supplying the domestic market with basic commodities.

