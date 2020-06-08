vivo’s best-in-class selfie flagship is designed to complement the lifestyles of young and fashion-savvy consumers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today launched its cutting-edge selfie smartphone V19. Featuring a dual front 32MP + 8MP super wide-angle camera, and Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen design, V19 brings together extraordinary selfie capabilities and advanced technology in an elegant package to deliver a truly innovative mobile experience for consumers.

“vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about camera and entertainment features,” said Jet Xu, Head of Middle East and Africa Business, vivo. “V19 is a trendsetting smartphone built to complement young consumers’ lifestyles. Uniquely designed with a dual front camera that offers significant advantages for selfie lovers over other smartphones in its class, V19 is a breakthrough for the MEA market.”

Cutting-edge Camera Technology Enables Beautiful Selfies

V19’s dual front camera comprises a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera to allow users to capture their best selfie moments, regardless of time or place. The front camera supports a wide-angle selfie of up to 105 degrees, with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots. The front camera is also equipped with an Ultra Stable Selfie Video feature, bringing a new level of stability to wide-angle selfie videos.

V19 has a powerful AI Quad Camera at the rear, made up of a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. Along with Ultra Stable Video, V19 is packed with AI image and video features, including AI Video Filters, AI Video Editor, and AI Image Matting for professional-grade editable videos.

Both the front and rear cameras are equipped with special modes to capture stunning photos at night. The front camera’s Super Night Selfie mode – with Layer-Based Beautification, Spatial Merging Denoising, and Multiple Exposure features – allows users to take clear and beautiful selfies set against the backdrop of a nighttime city skyline or the countryside’s starry sky. The rear camera’s Super Night Portrait mode – with Multi-Frame Screening, Temporal Alignment, and Spatial Merging Denoising – allows users to capture high-resolution photos of all life’s wonders, even at night.

Innovative Display and Design for a Distinctive Style

V19 features a sleek 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen, built using superior E3 OLED display technology, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, bringing vibrant colors to life. The display’s brightness auto-adjusts to suit ambient light levels and filters 42 percent more blue light than its predecessor, E2 OLED, creating a healthier user experience.

Crafted for both comfort and style, V19 reinforces vivo’s commitment to user-centric design. Ergonomically designed 3D curves ensure that V19 fits users’ palms to perfection, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 offers elegance and sophistication.

Strong Performance Empowers All-day Usage for On-the-go Consumers

In addition to industry-leading selfie capabilities and sleek design, V19 brings to the smartphone universe high performance and battery efficiency. For the added convenience of its young and always on-the-go customers, V19’s super-charged capacity 4500mAh battery provides long-lasting durability, while 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology enables a 0 to 54 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor, V19 offers a fast interface and top computing performance. To support the high energy consumption of its AI-powered camera capabilities, V19 is built with copper tube liquid cooling, which guarantees longer CPU life, more reliable phone performance, and smooth multitasking. V19 is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, allowing users to store everything they need for work, rest, and play.

V19 also delivers an advanced gaming experience, featuring Multi-Turbo 3.0 for optimizing touch control and FPS stability, as well as an Ultra Game Mode with functions including Fast Screen Capture, Screen Recording, and Game Vibration.

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company that is product-driven with core businesses including smart terminals and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users to the digital world by designing exciting and trendsetting smart mobile products and services which integrate technology and fashion in unique and creative ways. Adhering to its core values, which include “innovation” and “consumer orientation”, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy to achieve its vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

vivo’s headquarters is located in Dongguan, China, with 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence, photography, design and other emerging fields. vivo has also set up five production hubs across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia, which manufacture over 200 million smartphones every year. As of 2019, vivo has developed its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, attracting more than 300 million active users worldwide.

To learn more, please visit http://www.vivo.com/ or stay informed of vivo’s news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about- vivo/news

V19 Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB ROM Battery 4500mAh (TYP) with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 Operating System Funtouch OS 10 (based on Android 10) Body Dimensions 159.64 × 75.04 × 8.5mm Weight 186.5g Display Screen 6.44-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) Type Super AMOLED Ultra O Screen Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front: 32MP ( f/2.08) +8MP (f/2.28) Rear: 48MP ( f/1.79) AI Quad Camera +8MP (f/2.2) Super Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP ( f/2.4) Macro Camera +2MP (f/2.4) Bokeh Camera Photography Modes Front: Super Night Selfie, Selfie Softlight Band, Ultra Stable Selfie Video, Art Portrait Video, Art Portrait, Layered Wide-Angle Distortion Correction, Multi-Style Face Beauty Rear: Super Night Portrait, Ultra Stable Video, Art Portrait Video, Art Portrait Connectivity USB (Type-C), Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.0/5.0, OTG Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint Sensor (In-Display), Gyroscope Items in the box V19, Earpieces, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

