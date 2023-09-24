Community service orders launched in Omaheke

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Friday officially launched the roll-out of Community Service Orders to the Gobabis, Witvlei, Otjinene, Leonardville and Talismanis courts.

The new launching to the five Omaheke Region districts has brought the total number of courts with community service orders to 51 courts out of the 71 targeted courts in the country.

According to Head of Division, Community Service Orders Deputy Commissioner Natacha Booysen, the new orders are targeting first-time offenders, repeat offenders with minor offences, offenders with a fixed abode, young offenders, breadwinners with family dependents and those who commit non-serious offences.

Booysen further said that those who fall under the above transgressions will be cleaning and rendering maintenance work in public schools, clinics, hospitals, parks, police stations and magistrates’ courts among other institutions.

“Rendering of specialist or professional services to the community for the benefit of the community like teaching, providing medical services, providing social welfare services and providing counselling services,” she added.

Other services or types of job according to the division leader will be to perform duties involving sharing of skills and knowledge, and performing duties to gain skills.

“We are considering the using of private entities, and all the duties to be performed are without remuneration and for the benefit of the community,” she emphasised.

Furthermore, Booysen emphasised on the sensitisation and stakeholders’ engagements to all communities in the Omaheke Region, and urged everyone involved to maintain teamwork, co-operation and dedication of their invaluable partners within criminal justice and others.

NCS Commissioner Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela who officiated the launching said the roll-out of this programme to this region is part of their strategic plan and their commitment to ensure that the orders are rolled out nationwide.

“The idea is to make sure we are done with the remaining 24 in the next five years, on condition we are getting other magistrates who are willing to work with the correctional service. The community service order is an adopted child of the NCS, it is a product of the Office of the Judiciary and the Office of the Prosecutor General respectively,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency