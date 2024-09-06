Constituency Vice Chairman donates pick-up vehicle to support campaign

The Takoradi Constituency's first Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Justice Maxwell Acquah, has donated a brand-new Toyota Hilux pickup to the constituency to support its campaign activities. Mr Acquah also provided a Public Address (PA) system to the constituency to support its outdoor broadcasting for the canvassing of votes, to aid the party in achieving substantial votes to 'break the eight' in the December 7 elections. Presenting the vehicle and the PA system at the Takoradi Constituency office, Mr Acquah said his attention was drawn to the urgent transportation and logistical needs of the constituency, and hoped the support would enable it to achieve all set targets and objectives in line with the polling. The items were received by Mr Prince Arthur, the Chairman in the presence of the constituency secretary, Organiser and the Women's organiser, who expressed gratitude to the Vice Chair for his continual support to the party. Source: Ghana News Agency