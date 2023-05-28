General

Construction workers at Mdhilla 2 chemical fertiliser manufacturing plant end sit-in

Web DeskComments Off on Construction workers at Mdhilla 2 chemical fertiliser manufacturing plant end sit-in

Construction workers at the Mdhilla 2 chemical Fertiliser manufacturing plant, (Gafsa governorate), ended the sit-in they had observed for more than three years after a series of negotiations with local authorities.

Negotiations between local authorities and representatives of the demonstrators made it possible to reach a consensus and end the sit-in, Governor of Gafsa Nader Hamdouni told TAP.

The management of the Tunisian Chemical Group (French: GCT) will inform relevant Tunisian and foreign promoters about the plant's latest developments and that its works could resume, the same source said.

The sit-in, which started in 2020 to demand integration into the plant when it enters the production phase, hampered completion works at the Mdhilla 2 chemical fertiliser manufacturing plant, including the implementation of experimental techniques for the sulfuric acid and phosphoric acid production units that precede the entry into the actual production phase of the plant.

Similarly, construction work on the triple superphosphate production unit, the completion rate of which exceeded 90%, has been suspended.

Domestic production of triple superphosphate is expected to increase from 460,000 tonnes to nearly 900,000 tonnes after the start of production of this industrial plant.

The Mdhilla 2 plant, whose construction started in 2010, was expected to come into service in 2014, yet, its operations had been delayed, due to social tension, security concerns and increasing protests and sit-ins in the region over the past few years.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

West African decision-makers meet to discuss economic recovery in a region destabilised by conflict, covid-19 and hunger crises

Web Desk

DAKAR –The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in partnership with the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the Senegalese Ministry of Economy, Plan and Cooperation, t…
General

UN: Migrants, Asylum Seekers in Libya Subject to Abuse

Web Desk

The U.N. human rights office has condemned a recent escalation of violent, deadly attacks and abusive treatment of migrants and asylum seekers, allegedly by both Libyan state and non-state agents.This month, the U.N. agency says at least five people we…
General

Gender-related killings of women and girls (femicide/feminicide) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

User1

Women and girls are more at risk to be killed at home, new UNODC and UN Women report on femicide shows Latest study shows that, on average, more than five women or girls were killed every hour by intimate partners or other family members in 2021. [New York, Nov 23]—A new study by UNODC and […]