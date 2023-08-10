General

Cooperation between Tunisia, UNIDO looked at

Cooperation between Tunisia and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) took centre stage at a meeting which brought together Thursday Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar and new UNIDO Country Representative Lassaad Ben Hassine.

Ammar commended the level of cooperation and called for launching supportive projects to help Tunisia carry out its new 2035 Industry and Innovation Strategy adopted in 2022 to strengthen its positioning in global value chains.

Ben Hassine, who presented the official notification of his appointment to the minister, voiced the hope to further scale up cooperation with Tunisia.

Cooperation with UNIDO dates back over 30 years ago and includes a wide range of initiatives and projects aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development, reads a ministry press release.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

