Coping with climate change requires implementation of preventive measures (Boukthir)

Coping with climate change not only requires an immediate and urgent response, but also a range of preventive measures to tackle the dangers of climate change, including earthquakes and floods, Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir said on Monday. Scientific research is is a key tool in reducing natural disasters and protecting societies from their destructive and devastating repercussions, he added at the opening of the Arab-Africa Conference on Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Reduction, hosted in Tunis under the theme: "Towards a Resilient Future: Arab-Africa science, technology, policy and private sector nexus for disaster risk reduction." Reducing natural disasters requires the stepping-up of scientific research into natural disaster forecasting and the reinforcement of national and international cooperation in sharing information and experience, argued Moncef Boukthir. He reiterated the need to raise awareness and provide the necessary training sessions to ensure proper management in the event of a natural disaster, while teaching the next generation how to take up the emerging challenges. The organisation of this conference is another achievement added to Tunisia's track record in protecting the country from natural disasters, the minister underlined. The conference was attended by Environment Minister Leila Cheikhaoui Mahdaoui, Special Representative of the Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori and researchers from Arab and African countries.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse