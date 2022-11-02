Countering forest loss in Africa through anti-corruption mechanisms

Note: Full coverage will be available after the meetings’ conclusion today.

Statements

PETRONELLA KAGONYE, Minister for Labour and Social Welfare of Zimbabwe , associating herself with the statements delivered on Monday on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China and the African Group, said her country had integrated the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals into its “Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socioeconomic Transformation”. That plan addressed such issues as employment creation, poverty reduction, social protection and inclusive development, she said, noting that the majority of women in Zimbabwe were employed in the agricultural sector where they comprised 80 per cent of the workforce and 60 per cent of the 5.4 million people in the informal sector. National strategies had reserved a 20 per cent quota for women entitled to apply for ownership of agricultural land, while others focused on the special needs of young people and prioritized education, leading to the achievement of gender parity in primary school enrolment rates and high literacy rates. Still other programmes targeted the needs of populations including persons with disabilities, the elderly, and orphaned and vulnerable children.

AMADOU AISSATA ISSA MAIGA, Minister for Population of Niger , associating herself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, said her country had put in place several strategies to combat poverty and strengthen its population’s well‑being. Its main framework for action aimed to see all men and women, especially the most vulnerable, benefit from basic services. It also sought to boost women’s land ownership and offered a holistic vision of social protection and the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance where needed. Niger had also passed laws to ensure equal opportunities for persons with disabilities and which enshrined their basic rights to employment, social services and freedom from discrimination. “We must make the issue of disability a priority,” she stressed, citing concrete progress achieved since Niger’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008, such as improved accessibility to public buildings and widespread awareness‑raising campaigns. Social protection for older persons had also been enshrined in the country’s laws, ensuring their access to medical care and establishing a national solidarity office to address relevant issues. As a result of those and other initiatives, poverty in Niger had fallen by 2.8 per cent between 2011 and 2014, she said.

ANTOINETTE DINGA‑DZONDO, Minister for Social Affairs of Congo , aligning herself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, said poverty‑targeted efforts were particularly important, especially for vulnerable groups. Poverty affected half of Congo’s 4 million citizens, of whom 60 per cent were under age 30, almost 5 per cent were older persons and 1.4 per cent were living with disabilities. Government programmes aimed at addressing various needs by expanding social protection services. Projects targeted special needs, including cash transfers and job creation efforts, and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) initiative was making further steps such as boosting the digital economy, yet challenges remained, such as streamlining budgets and coordination.

JUAN EDUARDO FAÚNDEZ MOLINA, Vice‑Minister for Social Development of Chile , said poverty and violence were social obstacles to most societies, with international organizations playing a central role in efforts to address those challenges. Highlighting the multidimensional nature of poverty, he said many aspects must be addressed simultaneously, including health, housing and religious life. Chile was changing its methodology for measuring poverty, having submitted relevant reports to the United Nations. It strongly supported the 2030 Agenda. More detailed data had painted a clearer national picture of needs, from political participation to social protection gaps. The new socially democratic Government was poised to promote a range of social issues, including education, women’s rights and shaping a new Constitution for the twenty‑first century. Such efforts aimed at redirecting society towards a more humane and sustainable one.

ALEXEY CHERKASOV, Deputy Minister for Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation , expressed support for poverty reduction, as everyone should be covered by health and social services. Despite the ongoing financial crisis and unilateral sanctions, the Russian Federation had offered a wide array of services, including new measures targeting families and children in need and raising the national minimum wage across a range of professions. Strategic development projects spanned sectors such as health, education, labour, transportation and support for entrepreneurship. Special efforts were, among other things, reaching those in remote areas and training workers in the latest technologies. Turning to the work of the Commission, he said it had played a leading role in providing agreed upon guidance with regard to many issues, including youth, persons with disabilities and the role families could play.

EDI SUHARTO, Vice Minister for Social Services of Indonesia , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Sustainable Development Goals had provided a universal and global agenda, but now a comprehensive approach was needed to achieve those targets by 2030. Indonesia had taken a number of steps towards those goals, for instance, with efforts aimed at cutting poverty to 7 per cent by 2019 from 10.7 per cent in 2016, and primary school enrolment having already climbed to more than 95 per cent. Empowerment was key to development, including enhancing health and education sectors while reducing unemployment, but challenges remained. While poverty was decreasing in Indonesia, the heart of the problem was its chronic cycle that must be broken. Ensuring inclusive development was the way forward, he said, calling on stakeholders to find innovative strategies to make the 2030 Agenda succeed.

TAMADER ALRAMMAH, Deputy Minister for Direct Localization and General Director of Social Welfare and Family of Saudi Arabia , associating herself with the Group of 77, said anti‑poverty policies should be tailored to the specific cultural contexts of individual countries. However, some elements were common to all nations, she said, describing Saudi Arabia’s own national programmes. Those included a range of new social transformations aimed at empowering people, strengthening the participation of women in the workforce, bolstering food security, enacting new economic reforms and providing social protection to all. Saudi Arabia was working to make social assistance available to persons with disabilities and their families, putting in place a national plan to that effect. In addition, strategies had been enacted to protect the elderly and meet their special needs, including through the establishment of 38 centres for older persons throughout the country, the provision of stipends and the launch of a detailed study on their well‑being. Efforts were also under way to promote education, including through the provision of scholarships, she said.

KAREN ELLEMANN, Minister for Fisheries and Equal Opportunities and Nordic Cooperation of Denmark , spotlighted four issues her country viewed as critical to eradicating poverty by 2030. First was the need to build strong partnerships, including between Governments, the private sector, academia and civil society, all of which needed to work together to ensure that efforts were directed towards common goals for people, planet and prosperity. Second, eradicating poverty required a sustained, long‑term development effort, she said, noting that Denmark had delivered on the United Nations target of providing 0.7 per cent of its gross national income as official development assistance (ODA) for 40 years in a row, and encouraging other countries to do the same. Third, there was a need to focus on gender equality and young people, especially young women, she said, noting that their increased engagement and productivity would benefit not only them but also their countries as a whole. Finally, it was critical to pay special attention to those living in protracted displacement or in countries affected by conflict and crisis, 50 per cent of whom still lived in extreme poverty.

GABRIELA AGOSTO, Executive Secretary of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies of Argentina , associating herself with the Group of 77 and the statement delivered yesterday on behalf of the Group of Friends of Older Persons, said some challenges — including climate change, migration and poverty — were facing all countries of the world. The 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals were leading global efforts to confront such issues, she said, noting that Argentina was also working on a national level to guarantee quality social services, universal health care and education to all. Among other things, the country guaranteed a basic income floor to its people and was working to expand its family allowance policy, while also adjusting the allowances provided to pensioners in order to improve the quality of life of older persons. A national habitat plan was working with local and provincial governments to enhance access to water, sanitation, lit sidewalks and other important infrastructure. Another critical pillar of the Government’s work dealt with education, including the provision of early education to all children, accessible from the time they were 45 days old. That plan provided support to families, she said, noting that it helped with food security and allowed new parents to return to work.

KATALIN NOVÁK, Minister of State for Family and Youth Affairs, Ministry of Human Capacity of Hungary , said a steady population decline had led the Government to introduce several measures since 2010. From childcare benefits to decent work — seen in robust school attendance and an unemployment rate of less than 4 per cent — Hungary was focusing on further reaching those in need. Free services, including meals and textbooks in schools and childcare for working parents, were among ongoing initiatives. For those in need, affordable summer camp was accessible and subsidized housing available. By working and establishing financial health, development goals could be successfully attained.

A youth delegate from Hungary said all countries faced different challenges. For her country, challenges involving an ageing population must be addressed and future generations must have the tools to continue the brilliant work of the United Nations. Ensuring youth participation was a priority and young people must be empowered, she said, highlighting the importance of the “zero step” in light of a declining population.

IBRAHIM ADAM IBRAHIM MOHAMED, State Minister at the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security of Sudan , aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, provided a snapshot of his country’s national plan. With 17 target areas such as youth employment, education, health and sanitation, Sudan aimed at broadening the reach of services to the most vulnerable. Expanded programme areas included providing clean drinking water and long‑term security. A strategy to develop microfinancing structures was supporting social projects for the full employment of youth and for strengthening institutions to combat poverty. Sudan had also launched a social census to determine further needs and priorities. Pursuant to the Secretary‑General’s report, what Sudan had achieved was enormous. Drawing attention to the scourge of conflict as a driver for poverty, he said war created persons with disabilities and destroyed communities. As such, conflict‑related issues must be duly addressed.

ANDREI DAPKIUNAS, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus , said establishing equal opportunity was the only way to eradicate poverty. Belarus had focused efforts on guaranteeing employment and decent work for all, alongside initiatives to gather disaggregated data to better inform future projects. Successfully combating poverty required a global approach, one that considered donor and recipient countries and their respective efforts to achieve sustainable development. The international community could also assist in the progress of humankind in a more just world. Countries must refrain from taking selfish politically motivated and unilateral steps, such as destructive sanctions, which had detrimental consequences to countries who sought development gains. Instead, partnerships must be fostered, he said, adding that Belarus would soon host a forum on development cooperation.

PUTTIPAT LERTCHAOWASIT, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Development of Thailand , associating himself with ASEAN and the Group of 77, said that poverty eradication had always been the basis for Thailand’s development since the time of the late King Bhumibol’s reign from the mid‑1940s. The 20‑year national strategy framework and twelfth national socioeconomic development plan articulated visions for structural transformation to address inequality in a comprehensive manner, and focused on implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Starting in 2002, Thailand’s universal health coverage scheme made access to basic health care an entitlement for all, including documented and undocumented migrants and their families. Basic education for all, regardless of nationality, was also accessible in Thailand. As poverty could have more negative effects on women, the Government had given particular attention to that area. It was urgent that a strong commitment to sustainable development be translated into concrete actions.

OLIVER ARROYO, Director General for Evaluation and Monitoring of Social Programs of Mexico , said a five‑year national strategy was under way, part of efforts to enhance progress on attaining the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda. Actions had been guided by two main elements — the multidimensional nature of poverty and a policy of inclusion. Food, education, health and social security were among the action areas, he said, providing examples of how the Government was making gains in breaking the cycle of poverty. Among gains, a labour reform in 2012 had created 3.5 million formal jobs, and chronic child malnutrition had been reduced. Quality education was also a priority. Meanwhile, other projects focused on pension payments, particularly for women, and other social protection measures. Reviewing working methods of the Commission should be considered alongside the transformation of its mandate so it could remain a pillar of development at the United Nations.

SOPIO KILADZE, Chairperson of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament of Georgia , stressing that “poverty has deep roots and many faces”, said the phenomenon’s manifestation depended on circumstances that differed from country to country. In Georgia, the Government had fundamentally reformed its human rights protection system — especially with regard to civil and political rights — but poverty remained a major related challenge. About 21 per cent of the population lived in poverty, she said, adding that children, youth, elderly persons and other vulnerable groups were among those affected. Two main policies, namely Georgia 2020 and the global 2030 Agenda, were driving the Government’s efforts to combat poverty. Among other things, Georgia had implemented its Social Worker Institution Reform Plan, drafted a legal child code to ensure the dignity of all children, and was working to stimulate the creation of more jobs through an active labour market policy.

AVIVIT BAR-ILAN, Head of Bureau, Department for International Organization, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Israel , said that, over the past three decades, the world had seen incredible results in the eradication of poverty. However, 10 per cent of the world’s population still lived below the poverty line in 2013. “If we are determined to win this battle, it will require the active participation of our entire societies,” she stressed, calling on all citizens to make the world more inclusive and tolerant. Youth were particularly critical, as decisions made today would determine the course of tomorrow. Israel took its youth, and their views, seriously. More and more young people in the country were choosing to take a gap year between school and their military service, participating in programmes aimed at building leadership, assisting communities and sparking social change. At the other end of the age spectrum, ageing persons were often socially excluded simply because of their age, and were disproportionately at risk of inadequate and insecure income as well as insufficient access to services. Among other programmes, Israel was working to link together its ageing population with its youth, as the former had vast knowledge and experience to share with the latter.

JEAN-MARIE BOUVERAT, Chair of Delegation, Office of Social Insurance, International Organizations of Switzerland supported the international community’s efforts in favour of social protection, which was a fundamental approach to eradicating poverty, addressing inequalities and including the marginalized. Switzerland also supported the development of agriculture in developing countries, as poverty was currently concentrated in rural areas. Agriculture was clearly the driving force behind rural development, particularly development related to value chains. One of Switzerland’s objectives, especially through its development cooperation, was to promote resilience and preparedness of vulnerable communities, especially in relation to climate change. Social protection and support by the international community, including through cash transfers, could help curb the destructive practices by poverty‑stricken populations. By providing social protection to populations displaced by humanitarian crises, it was also possible to relieve pressure on the environment and natural resources, such as through the practice of deforestation for fuel oil.

VALERIE MATLOU, Chief Director for Economic Development of South Africa , associating herself with the Group of 77 and the African Group, said former President Nelson Mandela — who would have turned 100 in 2018 — continued to inspire people around the world. President Mandela had believed that abject poverty was an assault on the dignity of those who suffered from it, and “demeans us all”, she said, adding that older persons were often disproportionately affected. Outlining several efforts by her Government to improve the well‑being of older persons, including their access to social services, she warned that today’s global climate was driving increased discrimination based on race, national origins and other factors. In addition, the global economy’s slow recovery from the recent crises continued to negatively impact South Africa, with its youth largely excluded from the labour market due to lack of opportunities. In response, the Government was working to boost job creation and realize the goal of free education for all, while ensuring the rights of vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities.

FEDERICO BARRETO, General Director of Youth, Ministry of Social Development of Uruguay , noting that his country enjoyed the largest gross domestic product (GDP) in Latin America as well as progressive social policies, said the country had dramatically reduced both poverty and extreme poverty in the last decade. Uruguay was also committed to the 2030 Agenda, including its promise to leave no one behind. Among other things, it had established a minimum wage, created a Ministry of Social Development, made health care coverage a right to all Uruguayans, put in place a system of cash transfers for vulnerable families and enhanced access to jobs. Moreover, he said, the Government believed that no sustainable social development or economic growth could be accomplished without a more equal distribution of wealth. All vulnerable groups — including young children and older persons — had the right to assistance, he said, underlining the Government’s focus on early childhood care and education through such initiatives as the establishment of care centres. Uruguay had also made strides in such progressive areas as marriage equality and the protection of reproductive and sexual rights.

JOSEPHINE MURIUKI, Director, Department of Social Development, Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection of Kenya , supporting the position of the Group of 77, emphasized that 768 million still lived in extreme poverty, the majority in sub‑Saharan Africa and Asia. Breaking the cycles of poverty was difficult and all efforts must be made to achieve progress in doing so. Kenya’s development priorities included food security, nutrition, housing and manufacturing, with projects such as health packages offering new services and initiatives to subsidize education and training programmes. In addition, information and communications technology had been integrated in schools and mobile financing programmes had transformed the economic and social landscape, which had seen mobile phone usage doubling in recent years. The Government was also in the process of implementing a pension payment plan, slated to commence in March. Kenya was committed to social development, the 2030 Agenda and the eradication of poverty, she said, adding that partnerships must be strengthened to attain the goals and reach those farthest behind.

The Director for Social Development, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of El Salvador , aligning herself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Friends of Older Persons, highlighted poverty eradication gains, including subsidies and programmes aimed at reaching vulnerable groups. Policies had introduced a range of efforts, from providing decent work opportunities to reducing malnutrition, she said, emphasizing that poverty was multidimensional, from temporary hardships to lack of access to services. That paradigm shift must be considered when shaping programmes, policies and dialogue. Such dialogue on the 2030 Agenda must include challenges middle‑income countries faced, with a view to ensuring that gains were not reversed. The Secretary‑General’s report had failed to include those and other challenges. For its part, El Salvador had taken steps to make progress, including preventing adolescent pregnancies and promoting respect for the human rights of older persons.

MAGINO CORPORAN LORENZO, Director of the National Council on Disability of the Dominican Republic , endorsing the positions of the Group of 77 and the Group of Friends of Older Persons, said his Government had created a platform to coordinate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Providing several examples, he said a road map on eradicating poverty included projects to address the needs of young people. Policies and programmes to assist youth aimed at including them in the labour market. A society must include equal rights and the promotion of sustainable development, he said, underlining the importance of access to decent work. As such, innovative programmes were now creating jobs with flexible hours. For the first time in the Dominican Republic, policies had promoted healthy ageing and protected the rights and well‑being of older persons. Turning to climate change challenges, a team had been established to address the related needs of older persons. Efforts also targeted the needs of persons with disabilities. Placing people at the centre of development was the key to achieving the goals, he said.