Couple sustain injuries in an accident

A couple was seriously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Tonisco near Gomoa Potsin in the Gomoa East District on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway. The accident involved a Sprinter bus, Toyota Corolla, Honda Pilot, and a Tipper truck. The Corolla was said to have veered off its lane after it burst a tyre, hitting the back tyre of the Tipper truck, and colliding with the other vehicles. The couple who was occupants of the Toyota Corolla sustained serious injuries and were conveyed to the Potsin Polyclinic for treatment. An eyewitness, one Mr Ebo Anderson, narrated that the Sprinter, Tipper truck and the Honda Pilot were from Winneba direction heading towards Kasoa when the Corolla veered off its lane and hit the back tire of the Tipper truck. As a result, the Honda had no option than to collide with the Corolla and subsequently the Sprinter. He said, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the ambulance service were called in and had since cleared the road to ease traffic.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Ministry seeks National Security support to stop developments on waterways

The Ministry of Works and Housing is seeking support from the Ministry of National Security to guarantee the safety of Assemblies in enforcing laws against development in waterways and wetlands.The Ministry said staff of some Assemblies, including Dis…
Amid New Allegations of Atrocities in Ukraine Regions Returned to Government Control, Political Affairs Chief Tells Security Council Accountability Remains Crucial

SC/15074 9161ST MEETING (PM) Delegates Condemn Iran’s Alleged Transfer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russian Federation, as Speaker for Kyiv Requests Scaled Up Aid, Protection Accountability remains crucial as new allegations of atrocities have emerged in areas recently returned to Ukrainian Government control, a United Nations senior official told the Security Council today as members […]
Anixas II power generation units arrive in Namibia

NamPower’s long-awaited three power generation units for the new Anixas II Power Station with a combined generation capacity of 54MW of electricity arrived at Walvis Bay on Friday.A media statement issued by the office of the Managing Director of NamPo…