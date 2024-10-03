Court remands unemployed man over ECG meter theft

The Weija Circuit Court has remanded Bismark Owusu, a 21-year-old unemployed man, into custody for two weeks, for stealing and causing damage to electricity meters. The meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are valued at GhS10,000.00. The court presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Abaidoo charged the accused with two counts of causing unlawful damage and stealing. Bismark, who has pleaded not guilty, is to reappear on October 10, 2024. The prosecution, led by Inspector Joseph Barabu, said on September 20, 2024, a complainant spotted a mob at 'Choice' near Police Barrier, Weija in Accra, beating the accused person. The court heard that the complainant, sensing danger, intervened to prevent the accused from being lynched, and sent him to the New Weija Police station. The prosecution said at the Police station, the accused was rearrested and interrogated. According to the prosecution, the accused was a 'shadow boy' to vehicles loading from Mallam Junction to Kasoa. The court heard that the suspect claimed he was asked by a man to collect the three meters wrapped in a polythene bag from behind a kiosk for him. The prosecution said the accused disclosed to the police that after he collected the items, he and his accomplice were looking for a motorbike to go back to Mallam Junction when they were accosted by a group of people over suspicion that the meters were stolen. His accomplice managed to escape while he was arrested and beaten. The accused, the prosecution said, could not lead the police to arrest his accomplice. The court heard that there had been several reports of thieves cutting off and stealing electricity meters fixed on electricity poles at night in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency