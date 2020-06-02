• HARARE: There is no need for Zimbabweans to panic over the spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases, but citizens must continue observing basic hygiene and social distancing recommended by public health experts, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The lockdown will continue at level 2, although President Mnangagwa keeps this under review and will modify it as circumstances change, the government has stressed.

Zimbabwe’s confirmed cases crept up to 178 with four more cases, three among returnees from South Africa and one a returnee from Mozambique, to conclude a week that saw the cumulative total of patients rising by over 100, almost all from those living in quarantine centers on their return to Zimbabwe with only a small fraction of the new patients infected within Zimbabwe.

WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira said that the surge in confirmed cases called for enhanced responses towards combating Covid-19.

“There is no need to panic. What we would say is that there is need for enhanced vigilance, enhanced compliance with the prevention measures that the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its partners have been sharing with the public,” said Dr Gasasira.

He said following the spike in cases, particularly from quarantine facilities, WHO was sure that government had started contact tracing and isolating those that tested positive to prevent further spread within the facilities and beyond.

Zimbabweans needed to comply with guidance given by public health experts, as opposed to what can now be seen, especially in high density areas, where people have started congregating in large numbers, without face masks and not observing the required social distance.

Said Dr Gasasira: “Every individual must continue to have the highest level of hand hygiene, to keep physical distance from others, to wear a mask whenever one is going to a public place, to look after that mask properly, and to ensure that when you are sick or someone close to you is sick, they report for proper assessment. This is what is supposed to be done and that is what we would highly recommend.”

People with relatives coming in from other countries must also tell their relatives of the need to go into quarantine, be screened and get tested for Covid-19 before joining the rest of the family so that their families and the returning residents remain safe.

On the re-opening of schools, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet continued to assess the situation but emphasized that schools would only re-open when measures to protect pupils, teachers and parents were in place.

Pupils will continue to learn from home for now.

Since most of the positive cases being recorded at the moment are among the returning citizens, the strict 21-day quarantine will remain in place. More food, bedding and water was being availed at the quarantine centres, said Mutsvangwa

The minister is a member of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 chaired by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Government has warned the country that there may well be more patients as more return home, with a majority of them coming from countries that have recorded high numbers of confirmed cases. — NNN-AGENCIES

Source: Nam News Network