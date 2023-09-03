Health Services Medical

COVID-19: Over 200 infections logged in August (Tarek Ben Nasr)

"Some 230 COVID-19 infection cases were logged last August, against 26 in July," said Local Health Director in Tunis Tarek Ben Nasr. "22 people were hospitalised in August, including 2 in intensive care, against 13 hospitalisations in July," he told TAP. "However, no deaths were reported during the same period," he pointed out. The official further indicated that only 17 COVID-19 shots are being administered per day, calling citizens and particularly the elderly and people with chronic diseases, to get vaccinated to avoid contamination.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

