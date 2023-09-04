Health Services

COVID-19: Tunisia logs first EG.5 infection (Louzir) [Upd 1]

Tunisia detected its first case of coronavirus infection from the new EG.5 variant, member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus and chairman of the vaccination committee Hechmi Louzir said. The new strain was found in an infant following genome sequencing in Charles Nicolle hospital. The infant is in a stable condition; he left the hospital, Louzir added. No infection was logged among the hospital staff or members of his family. The new strain is not a threat to public health compared to other variants that significantly affected the country's healthcare system. A recent rise in the number of infections is due to a weak immune system and the lack of vaccination since the recent outbreak. Louzir said 95% of infections are mild, except for the elderly and people with chronic conditions. The number of positive cases posted a downward trend last week.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

