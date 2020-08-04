HARARE: Doctors in Zimbabwe say the country is facing a crisis from a shortage of healthcare workers as the number of Covid- 19 infections begins to rise.

Dr Rashida Ferrand, an epidemiologist at the main public hospital in the capital Harare said there are too few doctors and nurses because of a health workers’ strike, which began before the pandemic, and a shortage of protective equipment.

The hospital has had to turn coronavirus patients away because it can only staff 30 beds for Covid-19 patients.

Zimbabwe has had nearly 4,000 confirmed virus cases, with 70 deaths registered, but doctors say the actual numbers are higher.

