Crurated annonce des événements exclusifs pour 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of November 15th, the closing ceremony of the 2018 China Merchants Group “Building Blue Dreams – 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Training Program” (Referred as “C Blue Training Program”) was held at the China Merchants Port Building Shekou; 27 trainees from 11 countries along 4 continents […]