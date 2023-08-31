General

Cultural entrepreneurship: Tunis Centre for Digital Cultural Economy launches call for applications

The Tunis International Centre for Digital Cultural Economy (French: TICDCE) put out a call for applications for regional fora of cultural and creative entrepreneurship.

The project is designed to offer training to regional cultural actors involved in the development of programmes and actions to strengthen creative and cultural industries.

The number of recipients stands at 234 (117 women and as many women, with an average of 33/district.

These regional fora are intended to promote culture and creative economy and safeguard cultural heritage amid global challenges and the COVID-19 induced crisis.

The move also aims to build the abilities of stakeholders to devise strategic guidelines and tap into the potential of heritage and creative economy in a bid to build more inclusive, fairer and more peaceful societies.

Training workshops in each region will be crowned by a foum open to all actors with a view to building a collaborative vision on issues related to the implementation of the cultural policy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

