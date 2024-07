Cyprus President shares Ayorkor Botchwey’s Commonwealth vision

The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides says he shares the vision of Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for the Commonwealth. Diplomats disclosed this following a meeting President Christodoulides hosted, Wednesday, at his office in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues with Ms Botchwey. Ms Botchwey, one of Africa's top diplomats, is Ghana's candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. Ms Botchwey's vision for what she has called 'A New Commonwealth', is founded on six-pillars. They include stimulating trade and investment among the organisation's 56 member-countries who have a total annual GDP of over US$13 trillion. Others are skills training, innovation and financial support for start-ups to open up job opportunities at home for the youth to stem the tide of illegal migration. Young people below age 30 comprise 60 per cent of the Commonwealth's 2.6 billion population. The rest are democracy and good governance; climate chan ge; building resilience in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Small States, and strengthening the London-based Secretariat to serve member-countries better. Ms Botchwey has pledged to magnify and use the collective voice of Commonwealth nations to address the global climate crisis, which is having a devastating ecological and socio-economic impact on the planet, and on SIDS and Small States in particular. In May, at a SIDS Forum in Antigua, she called on international financial institutions and industrialised countries to re-engineer the global financial architecture to protect countries facing a clear existential threat from climate disasters and other external political crises. The Commonwealth includes 33 Small States, of which 25 are SIDS. The Commonwealth is considered a voice for the most vulnerable states. Unlike the United Nations where five permanent members have the power of veto on the Security Council, each member-country of the Commonwealth has an equal vote in decision-making. 'The C ommonwealth is a powerful organisation, but it needs a different outlook and a new approach to make it even more impactful,' Cypriot foreign minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos, told Ms. Botchwey at a separate meeting. Commonwealth Heads of Government will elect a new Secretary-General at their next summit when they meet in October in the Pacific Island state of Samoa. The new leader will replace Baroness Patricia Scotland, a British Dominican, whose final term ends this year. Ms Botchwey, a lawyer, has served as Ghana's foreign minister for nearly eight years, and is a member of Ghana's national security council. She was deputy foreign minister nearly 20 years ago, and chaired the Council of Ministers of ECOWAS, the west African regional body from 2020 to 2022. Source: Ghana News Agency