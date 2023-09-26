Datacubed Health Launches eClinical Platform App in China, Ensuring Full Compliance and Accessibility

Datacubed Health and AppInChina Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch eClinical Platform in China

New York, New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datacubed Health, a leading global provider of innovative solutions for patient engagement and data collection in clinical trials, is excited to announce the official launch of its eClinical platform app in China. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward for Datacubed Health’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Chinese market.

As part of this strategic move, Datacubed Health has joined forces with AppInChina, a renowned leader in Android App Store publication, ensuring seamless deployment of the eClinical platform app in official Android stores across China and the Apple App Store. This partnership guarantees accessibility to a wide range of devices and ecosystems.

Kyle Hogan, President of Datacubed Health, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “Our partnership with AppInChina has been instrumental in ensuring the smooth launch of our eClinical platform app in China. This strategic alliance allows us to reach a broader audience while maintaining compliance with local regulations, which is essential for our growth in this market.”

In preparation for this momentous launch, Datacubed Health has established a legal entity within China and acquired all necessary commercial and legal licenses and certificates. These crucial steps are a testament to Datacubed Health’s commitment to providing secure and regulated services within the Chinese market.

Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health, stated, “Our investment in establishing a legal presence and obtaining the requisite licenses underscores our dedication to operating ethically and responsibly in China. We are focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions while adhering to local regulations and standards.”

Moreover, Datacubed Health has undertaken comprehensive efforts to ensure full software compliance with Chinese regulations. The eClinical platform app for China has been meticulously customized to align with local requirements and has undergone rigorous testing by local quality assurance teams. This meticulous approach ensures the seamless functioning of the platform while adhering to Chinese network security requirements and restrictions.

Datacubed Health has also bolstered its presence in China by establishing a fully compliant and fault-tolerant Software as a Service (SaaS) infrastructure. The Datacubed China solution is now hosted in AWS Beijing, ensuring data security and reliability for users in the region.

With these key developments in operational, legal, and software compliance, Datacubed Health is well-prepared to provide unmatched support to clinical research efforts in China. The launch of the eClinical platform app represents a significant stride in bridging the gap between global research initiatives and the Chinese healthcare landscape.

In the words of CEO Brett Kleger: “We are thrilled to introduce Datacubed Health’s eClinical platform app to the Chinese market. Our partnership with AppInChina, legal entity establishment, and rigorous compliance efforts demonstrate our dedication to providing world-class services to our Chinese users. We look forward to empowering clinical research initiatives in China with our cutting-edge solutions.”

To learn more, we invite you to join us at Booth #24 at the 11th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California 2023 from September 26-27 in San Diego, California, or visit our website at www.datacubed.com.

About Datacubed Health:

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with neuroeconomic principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing. Learn more at www.datacubed.com.

