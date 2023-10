Receipts of Tunisia's date exports fell 1% to TND 742.9 million at the end of September compared to the same period in the 2021/2022 crop year, reads a report published Friday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI).

Likewise, the volume of exports dropped 4.1% to 124,000 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.

The average price recorded this year edged up 3.3% to TND 5.99/kg against TND 5.8/kg last year.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse