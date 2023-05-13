Death of the “Lion”: The Burkinabè government salutes the memory of an honest officer

"The Government deplores the disappearance of retired Colonel Boukary KABORE said the Lion. Former troop child, companion of the leader of the August 1983 Revolution, Politician, Boukary KABORE died on the night of May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Yalgado OUEDRAOGO University Hospital Center in Ouagadougou.

The Government salutes the memory of an honest officer and a man of principle who remained constant in his political commitment and faithful to his convictions.

The Government is in solidarity with the pain of the families, loved ones and comrades of struggle of the illustrious deceased and offers them its sincere condolences. It expresses the wish that the free land of Burkina Faso, which nourished its patriotic commitment, will be light to it. »

Ouagadougou, May 13, 2023, Burkinabè government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo.

Source: Burkina Information Agency