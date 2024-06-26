Decree calling voters for October 6, 2024 presidential election issued in Official Gazette

Decree No. 403 of 2024 calling voters for the 2024 presidential election was published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic. Article 1 of the decree states that voters will be called to the presidential ballot on October 6, 2024 to elect a President of the Republic. Voters in constituencies abroad will be called to vote on October 4, 5 and 6. On Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, issued the writ for the presidential elections to be held on October 6, 2024, according to a press release from the Presidency. Contacted by TAP news agency on Wednesday, Mohamed tlili Mansri, spokesman for the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said that the ISIE would soon publish the electoral calendar, which would be approved at its Board meeting scheduled for Thursday. The calendar for the presidential elections, he pointed out, will determine the period for the election campaign, which will begin on September 13 and continue until October 5, the date of the electoral silence. Mans ri also pointed out that candidates will be able to collect endorsements as soon as the form has been published. In this context, he said that each candidate must be endorsed by 10 members of the Assembly of People's Representatives or the National Council of Regions and Districts, or by 40 presidents of elected councils (local councils, regional councils and district councils). The ISIE announced on Tuesday that its Board will hold a meeting on Thursday to adopt the calendar for the 2024 presidential elections and to revise Decision No. 18 of 2014, dated August 4, 2014, on the rules and procedures for presidential candidacies. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse