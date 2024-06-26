Déguiche inaugurates Hammam-Lif Youth Centre

Tunis: The Hammam-Lif Youth Centre was inaugurated on Tuesday, following renovation works worth TND 700,000 under the "Ma3an-Together" programme funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Tunisia, in partnership with the Prime Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry. On this occasion, Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche visited this prestigious youth institution, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, where renovation works have affected all areas and major improvements have been made to the facilities. Deguiche also held talks with a number of young visitors to the establishment on their concerns and aspirations, as well as the main activities they pursue, such as literary, artistic, intellectual and information activities, commending mainly the attention given to young people with disabilities in terms of accessibility. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse