Demand Accountability After Elections – NCCE Chairperson Urges Ghanaians.

Accra: Ms Kathleen Addy, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Chairperson, has urged Ghanaians to actively demand accountability from political leaders after elections. "After elections, do not go to bed; hold the elected ones accountable," she said. Ms Addy emphasised that it is a constitutional right and civic duty of all citizens to hold politicians accountable for their actions and policies. According to Ghana News Agency, she made the call during a working visit to the Divine Mercy Catholic Church at Okponglo in the Ayawaso West Municipality to remind the church members of the need for citizens to put their acts together in making sure that Ghana's upcoming elections are held successfully. She told the congregation that every Ghanaian has a share in the national cake through their local assembly; therefore, they must hold the assemblies accountable for developing their communities. The NCCE Chairperson explained that increased citizen engagement was essential to promoting transparency and reducing corruption in government, encouraging individuals not to only exercise their right to vote but also stay engaged with the political process between elections. She further noted that Ghana's democracy could only thrive when citizens are actively involved in the governance process, urging all Ghanaians to become better informed about their rights and responsibilities. Ms Addy said the NCCE would continue to organise community outreach programmes aimed at educating the public on their role in governance, with particular attention to rural areas where information access might be limited. She noted that Ghana's elections had been characterised with complaints for over 30 years, which she said was not different from that of advanced countries. She cautioned voters and politicians against election monetisation, misinformation, disinformation, and electoral violence, among others, that could affect the peace of the country.