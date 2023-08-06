General

Digitisation: Nearly 60,000 civil status certificates issued to more than 50,000 mobile identity holders

Web DeskComments Off on Digitisation: Nearly 60,000 civil status certificates issued to more than 50,000 mobile identity holders

Nearly 60,000 civil status certificates have been issued to more than 50,000 people in possession of a mobile identity since the service was launched on August 3, 2022, the Ministry of Communication Technologies said in a statement Saturday. The mobile-ID project, launched a year ago, aims to achieve digital integration and modernise administrative services for citizens by reducing the time and effort required to obtain administrative documents and sign official contracts. For the first time in Tunisia, this project will allow citizens to obtain documents and administrative services remotely, without having to travel to government offices. According to the same source, the mobile ID is the cornerstone and essential foundation for improving the relationship between citizens and administrative services. It is also the first national identity that allows citizens to be recognised in virtual space and facilitates fast and secure access to administrative service portals and platforms, with simple and simplified confidential signatures. To know the expiry date of the mobile ID, citizens are invited to consult the service: *1717 # USSD. They can also visit the official identity site: https://www.mobile-id.tn to renew the validity of their mobile identity.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Rundu Chiefs toy with relegation battle

Web Desk

North East First Division (NEFD) outfit Rundu Chiefs is in danger of relegation as they prepare for their round 22 and 23 fixtures of the 2022/23 NEFD Namibia Football Association this weekend.Rundu Chiefs who competed in the 2017/18 Namibia Premier Le…
General

Give green hydrogen a chance: Geingob

Web Desk

President Hage Geingob has asked Namibians to support the much-anticipated green hydrogen project in the Tsau ?Khaeb National Park, emphasising its potential to uplift southern Namibia.Speaking during the signing of the feasibility and implementation a…
General

Côte d’Ivoire-AIP/ Paquinou en pays Wê : le brassage culturel célébré à Ziondrou (Magazine)

Web Desk

Reconnue comme l’apanage du peuple Baoulé, la fête de « Paquinou » tant choyée dans le grand centre de la Côte d’Ivoire s’est déportée dans l’Ouest ivoirien, précisément dans le village de Ziondrou (dans le département de Facobly) : autochtones Wobé e…