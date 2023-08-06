Digitisation: Nearly 60,000 civil status certificates issued to more than 50,000 mobile identity holders

Nearly 60,000 civil status certificates have been issued to more than 50,000 people in possession of a mobile identity since the service was launched on August 3, 2022, the Ministry of Communication Technologies said in a statement Saturday. The mobile-ID project, launched a year ago, aims to achieve digital integration and modernise administrative services for citizens by reducing the time and effort required to obtain administrative documents and sign official contracts. For the first time in Tunisia, this project will allow citizens to obtain documents and administrative services remotely, without having to travel to government offices. According to the same source, the mobile ID is the cornerstone and essential foundation for improving the relationship between citizens and administrative services. It is also the first national identity that allows citizens to be recognised in virtual space and facilitates fast and secure access to administrative service portals and platforms, with simple and simplified confidential signatures. To know the expiry date of the mobile ID, citizens are invited to consult the service: *1717 # USSD. They can also visit the official identity site: https://www.mobile-id.tn to renew the validity of their mobile identity.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse