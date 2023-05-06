National Politics

Digitisation of judicial procedures at centre of meeting between Bar Association and EU delegation

Bar Association President Hatem Mziou met with a European Union delegation in the presence of a Tunisian IT expert, to discuss the implementation of the final touches of the project to digitise judicial procedures in the courts.

The meeting focused on the technical aspect of the platform dedicated to lawyers, which guarantees management and supervision for the bar, preserves the independence of the profession and ensures technical protection of data, according to a Bar Association press release.

The platform is likely to improve the working conditions of lawyers as well as all professionals in the justice sector insofar as it will allow the remote monitoring of cases in all courts and the sharing of reports, in addition to the administrative services that will be provided as part of the project, says the same source.

Funded by the European Union, the project will thus allow practising lawyers to access the platform and offer them one year's free membership, as part of the Tunisian justice development programme.

In another connection, the meeting offered an opportunity to review the further training and the new equipment needs of the Centre for Research and Documentation Studies for Lawyers and its local branches.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

