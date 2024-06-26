Diplomatic and consular missions abroad hold virtual meeting with ISIE ahead of presidential elections

Tunis: A virtual meeting spanning July 10 and 11 was convened between the heads of diplomatic and consular missions abroad and a delegation from the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), aimed at preparing for the 2024 presidential elections. The meeting, chaired by Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mounir Ben Rjiba and ISIE member Belgacem Ayachi, focused on the latest logistical and technical preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process abroad (October 4, 5, and 6). According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, participants emphasised the importance of providing all necessary resources «to guarantee the participation of Tunisians abroad in this crucial national event under optimal conditions.» They also underscored the need for missions to disseminate all relevant information and data issued by ISIE targeted at Tunisians abroad. The Secretary of State expressed the Ministry's full readiness to increase efforts during the upcoming electoral period. «This includes providing all available material and logistical resources to organise the 2024 presidential elections in the best possible conditions, in coordination with various ISIE services both domestically and internationally.» Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse