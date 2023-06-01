General

Dismissed judges: protest rally in Tunis

Web DeskComments Off on Dismissed judges: protest rally in Tunis

A protest rally by magistrates took place on Thursday in front of the Tunis Court of First Instance to denounce what they described as the "injustice" endured by magistrates dismissed under Presidential Decree No. 2022-516 of 1 June 2022.

The demonstrators demanded "the liberation of the judiciary from the grip of the executive power represented by the President of the Republic and the Minister of Justice".

Magistrates brandished slogans against "interference" in the judiciary, such as "Justice of freedoms, not of instructions" and "Judiciary: no to dismissal and slavery".

The rally was organised by the Association of Tunisian Magistrates (AMT) and the Collective for the Defence of Dismissed Magistrates, to mark the first anniversary of what magistrates are now calling "the massacre of the 57 magistrates".

AMT President Anas Hmaidi said that "today is a black day in the history of Tunisian justice, as it is associated with the unjust dismissals of June 1".

These dismissals were not based on real cases, he stressed, pointing out that the Administrative Court had rendered justice to 49 magistrates out of the 57 dismissed and had decided to freeze the execution of these dismissals.

"The Ministry of Justice is refusing to apply these decisions", he said indignantly.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Racism: UNESCO removes Belgian d’Ath Festival from heritage list

User1

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity decided to remove Belgium’s Ducasse d’Ath Festival from UNESCO’s representative list for these elements due to the racist behavior of one of its characters. Following protests and complaints from third parties, in particular non-governmental organizations, the 24-Member-State body addressed the issue in the continuation of […]
General

UN General Assembly should suspend Russia’s rights of membership of the UN Human Rights Council

Web Desk

To Permanent Representatives of Member States of the United Nations in Geneva and New YorkExcellencies,We, the undersigned civil society organisations, call on Member States of the United Nations to take and support action at the UN General Assembly to…
General

Attacks on Eritrean Refugees in Tigray are War Crimes, Watchdog Says

Web Desk

ADDIS ABABA — Eritrean refugees caught up in the months-long war in Ethiopia have suffered abuses including executions and rape that amount to “clear war crimes,” Human Rights Watch said Thursday.A new report from the U.S.-based rights watchdog details…