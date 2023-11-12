Don’t rely on government for jobs – Dr Aidoo tells graduates

Dr Michael Aidoo, the Founder of KAAF University College, Ghana, has advised tertiary graduates not to depend on the government for jobs, especially white-collar jobs, which are non-existent. Speaking at the 12th Graduation ceremony of the University at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region, he expressed concern over the many university graduates, who depended on the government for jobs, thereby increasing the number of unemployed graduates and brewing corruption. 'Corruption starts with the over-dependant on government for jobs,' he said. Dr Aidoo urged them to utilise their skills and knowledge to make them self-sufficient and grab any formal sector jobs when they became available. 'When you have education, you have everything and you can innovate something that will be of help to you and the entire nation,' he said. The ceremony, which saw 520 students graduating, was on the theme: 'Nationalisation of Higher Education and National Development'. The grandaunts comprised 314 students from the Fac ulty of Health and Allied Sciences with Certificates in General Nursing, Midwifery and Public Health Nursing, 86 students from the Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science and 50 from the Faculty of Business Administration. Professor Herbert Kwabla Dei, the Rector of the University, said the University College was actively collaborating with several universities across the globe to explore opportunities and resources for its students and faculty. He mentioned the University of New England, Australia Wayne State University, USA Virginia Technical University and USA West Virginia University as some of the institutions the KAAF University College had commenced dialogue with. Prof Dei advised the graduates to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired as they integrated into the future workplace with confidence and purpose. 'As you step out, we wish you an abundance of success in whatever endeavour you may embark on, develop a noble character to protect your integrity and be worthy ambassadors of t his great University College.'