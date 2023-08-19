General

Dormaahene commends government for developmental projects in Bono Region

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has commended the government for initiation and completion of some key developmental projects in the region. According to him, the completion of the Sunyani Airport project had brought great relief to the people and promoted economic activities and therefore called for praise of the government for such an accomplishment. Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is the 'Dormaahene' (Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area) gave the commendation when he was speaking at the 2023 first general meeting of the House in Sunyani. He lauded the government for Cabinet's approval for the upgrade of the Sunyani Regional Hospital to a Teaching Hospital, saying, that would enable the University of Energy and Natural Resources to establish a medical school to partner with it. The 'Dormaahene', however, expressed regret that one major challenge in the region was its road infrastructure, emphasising that the Sunyani-Chiraa-Techiman road was in a deplorable state. He lamented that Suynani-Chira-Techiman road had always been designated for rehabilitation in the budget of all the governments, from the late former President Jerry John Rawlings to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the fourth republic. Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said the completion of that road was crucial because it served not only Ghanaians but also other neighboring countries economically, adding that the Berekum-Sampa, Nsawkaw-Sampa, Sunyani town roads and other economically important roads in the region were in unacceptable states. He appealed to the government to raise funds to finance those projects, suggesting that if the funds could not complete the full kilometres of each of the roads tackled, rehabilitation could be done gradually to bring relief to the people. Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said Ghanaians voted to elect the government, therefore, development must be fairly and equitably distributed across the regions for every citizen to benefit. On her part, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said the Regional Coordinating Council had received reports of some chiefs interfering in the town and planning schemes developed by the Municipal/District Assemblies in the region. She explained that though 'we accept that traditional leaders are the custodians of the land and have the liberty to lease lands to developers', the situation was generating concerns of mistrust between some traditional councils and the assemblies. Madam Owusu-Banahene implored the chiefs to work in collaboration with the assemblies to ensure sanity and beautification of the towns.

Source: Ghana News Agency

