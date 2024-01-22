Draft social pact for education and teaching in pipeline (Arab Institute for Human Rights)

Experts are currently working on a draft social pact for education and teaching in Tunisia during a conference organised by the Arab Institute for Human Right (French: IADH) on the "Role of Partnership in the Development of Education and Teaching." Stakeholders will work in concert to find solutions under this social pact to the different challenges in connection to education and teaching, IADH President Abdelbasset Ben Hassan told the media on the fringes of the confrence. "The pact will also determine the missions of all actors so as to develop the sector," he added. Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri said this pact is in harmony with the orientations of the ministry which has always called for partnership to promote the sector. It is highly important to mobilise efforts to improve conditions in all educational institutions in the country, he added. In another connection, the minister said the recommendations of the national consultation on educational reform will be submitted shortly to the Pre sident of the Republic who will in turn submit a draft law on the higher education council to the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) for approval. Head of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office in Tunis Rim Fayala said the fund seeks to promote the rights of children and youth, particularly in sexual and reproductive health, so as to protect them from all forms of violence and risky behaviours. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse