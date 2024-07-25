DRIP is not a political gimmick but a game-changer to transform Ghana – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, Mr Maxwell Lugudor, has praised the ruling government for the recently launched District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), as a policy that would promote change at the district and local levels. Mr Lugudor said road infrastructure was one major problem the District Assemblies were facing, and the programme would serve as a major solution to the problem, providing grading, drainage works and gravelling on most roads connecting farm areas to the urban areas. 'One major problem at the local level is our roads, this Initiative is one of the biggest projects of the Nana Akufo-Addo government, which would transform our communities greatly, we have not seen any of such before and I am confident the result will be felt.' He made these remarks in an interview by the Ghana News Agency on his thoughts on the project since the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives were the chairpersons of the four-member committees to oversee the project implementations. Mr Lugudor denied the rumour making the rounds that the project was just a gimmick to influence votes for the ruling NPP in the December elections. He also highlighted how the equipment would be monitored and tracked for quality service delivery across Ghana. 'This project is not a political gimmick but a game changer, even if it is, the works will be visible across all districts for everyone to benefit from, we shall even involve our traditional authorities to also bring their concerns, on how we execute this works, so it is never a hoax but a project to transform Ghana,' Mr Lugudor said. Mr Lugudor announced some roads he intended to prioritise in the Ketu South Municipality, including, Kpedzakope Road, Komla Dumor Road and Nogokpo-Agbevekope roads. He noted that the project would reduce the post-harvest losses experienced by farmers in the farming communities by connecting their farms to the main roads and market centres where they will have enough value for their efforts. President Akufo-Addo launche d the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on Wednesday, July 30, 2024, to facilitate the free movement of goods and services, enhance easy transportation of farm produce to market areas and open new markets for farmers. Source: Ghana News Agency