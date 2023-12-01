Dzelukope EP School to host Keta NPP Parliamentary primary

The Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Basic School at Keta-Dzelukope in the Volta Region will host the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary of the Keta Constituency. The exercise will enable delegates to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election. Mr Bernard Sukah, the Deputy NPP Secretary for Keta, told the Ghana News Agency that all arrangements had been made for a successful exercise. 'All arrangements, including security and others, are in place and we are expecting a peaceful and successful primary,' he said. Five executives each from the 122 polling stations, 22 electoral coordinators, five patrons, and five members of the Council of Elders are eligible to exercise their franchise. Mr Suka appealed to all aspirants to practice a clean campaign devoid of insults. Three aspirants; Mr Selasi Godwin Teyie, Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management Organization Director at Keta, and Mr Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the Constituency Secretary of the party, have been cleare d to contest. The NPP, on November 4, elected Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its Flagbearer for the 2024 general election. The NPP has scheduled its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, December 2, to elect its presidential candidates in areas where it has no parliamentary representatives, otherwise known as orphan constituencies. Source: Ghana News Agency