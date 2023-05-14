Dzudzorli Gakpe retains Keta parliamentary slot

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Keta, has retained his position as the parliamentary candidate to contest the 2024 general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He polled 486 votes to beat other aspirants.

Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto gathered 329 votes for the second position, whilst Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah polled 265 votes.

Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor had 20 votes while Paul Mensa Voegborlo had zero. There were three rejected ballots.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the Keta Municipal Electoral Officer, declared Mr Gakpe as the parliamentary candidate elect.

A total of 1,103 delegates out of the projected 1,112 took part in the elections, while 1,106 voted for the presidential primary.

Mr Gakpe, in his victory speech, thanked God and all delegates for reposing the trust in him for another second term slot and called for unity towards massive victory for the NDC in the next general election.

'The victory is for NDC not me alone and it is time for us to come together as one family and forge forward for better things,' he added.

Mr Wisdom Seade, the Keta NDC Chairman, commended the electoral officials, the police and party members for a peaceful and successful election.

'NDC is the winner and there is no loser, since we are under the same umbrella,' he added.

In the Presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama garnered 1,095 votes to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, who polled four votes, with 7 rejected ballots.

The election was held at the Vodza Roman Catholic Mission School.

Source: Ghana News Agency