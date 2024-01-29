contact5

Earth tremor of 3.2 degrees in Mezzouna, Sidi Bouzid

An earth tremor measuring 3.2 degrees on the Richter scale was recorded on January 29, 2024 at 05:44 a.m (local time) in Mezzouna in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) reported. The epicentre of the tremor was located at 34.47 degrees latitude and 9.88 degrees longitude, south-east of the Mezzouna delegation, according to the preliminary analyses of the INM's seismological stations. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

