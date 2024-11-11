Eastern Regional Minister Calls for Accurate, Fair Election Reporting.

Koforidua: The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has urged journalists across the region to ensure accurate, balanced, and fair reportage throughout the 2024 general elections. Addressing the press in Koforidua, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, emphasized that fair and balanced media coverage would foster transparency, promote an inclusive electoral process, and serve as an effective forum for public debate, all of which strengthen democratic resilience. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Acheampong highlighted the importance of respecting fundamental freedoms and rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution, urging everyone to respect each other and accord the needed decency. Mr. Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), also called on journalists to remain ethical and disciplined in their profession and adhere to the rules covering the December elections. He stressed that such practices would ensure a serene environment before, during , and after the elections. Mr. Kudekor reminded journalists to carry their accreditation on election day, as it would identify and confirm them as eligible reporters to cover the elections. He noted that accreditation would also enhance information accessibility from the Electoral Commission Officers and the electorates. Every four years on December 7, Ghanaian voters go to the polls for general elections, and the term is due again in 2024.