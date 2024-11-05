Eastern Regional Security Council Intensifies Peace Campaign Ahead of Elections.

Koforidua: The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has rolled out a robust campaign to promote peace and security in the region as the country approaches the upcoming elections. The move is part of REGSEC's mandate to address national and regional security issues through preventive, protective, and defensive measures to guarantee peace at all times. According to Ghana News Agency, as the elections draw closer, the potential for electoral-related violence can increase, making it essential for all stakeholders to prioritize peace and stability. In light of this, REGSEC has embarked on a peace campaign tour to engage traditional leaders of Kwahu Abetifi and Mpraeso, religious leaders, youth groups, and the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly staff. In his speech, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, stated that the council would engage all the 11 paramountcies in the region before the December 7 elections. "In times of uncertainties and tensions, let us remember that p eace begins with understanding and compassion," he said. "Each of us has the power to make a difference by choosing kindness over conflict, and unity over discord." He advised the youth not to be influenced by any politicians to engage in social vices such as hate speech and conflict, which could lead to their arrest and tarnish their image. Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III, Chief of Abetifi and Kwahu Adontenhene, emphasized that the traditional leaders and elders of the area, together with the security agencies, were committed to ensuring that peace prevailed in the area. Akyeamfour Agyeman III, also the Acting Kwahuhene, urged journalists to use their channels to disseminate information that promoted peace and development, rather than reporting on offensive speeches made by speakers at forums or during interviews, which could result in conflicts.