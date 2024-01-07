Eco Impact Network to impact young people through environmental consciousness

Eco Impact Network, an environmentally focused Non-Governmental Organisation has launched a policy to influence the younger generation through environmental consciousness and sustainable living practices. The group seeks to create a healthy society and recognises the vital role that education plays in shaping the future of young individuals. Executive Director of the Network, Mrs Gifty Ofori-Yeboah, speaking at the event said her organisation was keen on influencing younger generations through their policies. She said instilling a profound understanding of the environment and its crucial role in sustaining life on earth in these individuals would go a long way to contribute to the environmental growth of the country. She said the project was focused on various schools, especially in the Krowor Municipality and other deprived areas in the Greater Accra Region and beyond. She urged all age groups to grasp the significance of protecting the environment, which motivated awareness. 'We call on all Ghanaians to come on board to help safeguard our environment. In view of this, we will partner with various religious organisations, such as The Church of Pentecost, which has initiated annual environmental care campaigns and key industry leaders like Zoomlion Ghana Limited to help mobilise strategies and logistics in pursuing our agenda.' Mrs Lilian Adu-Kumi, a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted that industrialisation had contributed to the economic growth of Ghana. She said even though industrialization had yielded benefits to Ghanaians, it had also caused more harm, leading to severe pollution of the environment. She said the mission of Eco Impact Network was in connection with EPA, hence the need to rally behind them and support the initiative. 'Young people are important stakeholders in addressing environmental issues because the future is theirs and equipping them with environmental knowledge will place them in a better position to appreciate environmental discourses and be pa ssionate about contributing to protecting our environment,' she said. Mr Emmanuel Younge, a representative of the Environmental Health Department of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly praised Eco Impact Network for its efforts in initiating this policy which seeks to transform Ghana's environmental fortunes. 'We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to discuss potential collaboration and explore ways in which TMA and other government agencies can synergise efforts toward this noble cause,' he said. The project focuses on reintroducing Cotten bags, environmental education programmes, environmental clubs, tree planting campaigns and many others. The event was graced by some high-profile dignitaries from various organisations and agencies. Source: Ghana News Agency