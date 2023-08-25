Economy Minister calls for speedy reforms and improving business climate

Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saïed stressed the need to speed up the implementation of reforms, particularly in the fields of investment and business affairs, especially that Tunisia needs to catch up with the delay it made in terms of economic growth which stood at 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

«It is crucial to overcome the current crisis,» the minister told TAP on Friday, as part of the Opening of the Regional Meeting on Investment Promotion in Tunisia's north-east governorates held in the resort city of Hammamet.

He explained that the process of investment and entrepreneurship in Tunisia is facing several difficulties, particularly with regard to legislation, complex administrative measures and poor infrastructure and logistics in some regions. He stressed the need to increase efforts so as to ensure that private investment is a catalyst to economic and social development and job creation.

The minister laid emphasis on the need to cooperate with stakeholders and MPs so as to formulate operational proposals to break with bureaucracy, free the administration and provide fast and quality services.

He recalled the government has worked, over the last period, to set conditions for success, so as to implement the 2023-2025 development plan, introduce reforms and measures to promote economic activity as well as restore the financial balances of the State.

"The action will be focused on boosting private investment by reducing authorisations for economic activities and simplfying procedures and digitising them, as well as provide incentives for startups and companies."

Saïed said that the national strategy destined to improve the business climate aims to develop, renovate and promote the knowledge economy, adding that the ministry is currently working with the various public structures involved in setting up a legal framework governing the knowledge and innovation economy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse