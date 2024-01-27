ECOWAS Court achieves highest ever record of 64 Decisions in 2023Rössing Foundation donates 1415 books to Oshela Secondary School

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has recorded yet another milestone in the number of Decisions delivered in 2023. Statistics from the Court's Registry Department indicate that 64 Decisions, comprising 59 Judgments and 5 Rulings were delivered in 2023, a remarkable progress from 41 judgments rendered in 2022 and 2021 consecutively. This is highest number of Judgments delivered in a year since the Court's inception in 2001. In his New Year message, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court, said the remarkable feat was an attestation to the diligence of the college of judges supported by staff' 'commitment, collaboration and focus.' 'The other indices are also encouraging as we succeeded in reducing the number of pending cases to 165 at the end of 2023 compared to 180 at the end of 2022,' he added. Justice Asante also enjoined staff to brace up to an anticipated increase in number of human rights cases that may be filed before the Court following unrest in the sub-region including attempted coups in Member States. He expressed optimism that the Court would exceptionally deliver on its mandate in 2024 considering the recent additional recruitments and promotions to boost the productivity and performance of the Court. From its inception in 2001, the Court has delivered 402 judgments on a total of 678 cases filed within the same period. The statistics also indicate that since inception, the Court has held 1440 court proceedings, and rendered 29 Decisions on 41 Applications for revision of Judgment filed, while 168 cases including those filed at the beginning of 2024 are presently pending before it. The Court which resumed activities on 8th of January, 2024 after its end of year break, will commence court sessions on 29th of January, 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency OSHAKATI: The Rössing Foundation on Friday donated 1 415 textbooks and other learning materials to Oshela Secondary School at Okongo in the Ohangwena Region. The textbooks, which comprised of, among others, mathematics, sciences, business studies, entrepreneurship subjects were donated alongside teaching and learning tools such as an overhead projector, maths sets, and calculators, all valued at N.dollars 295 000. Manager of Academia at Rössing Foundation, Lysias Uusiku, stated that the Rössing Foundation will continue to collaborate with the government and like-minded partners to narrow the textbook-learner ratio gap and foster an environment for delivery of quality education. 'Together, we can pave the way for a future where every learner in all Namibian schools has access to all appropriate learning tools required for them to prosper,' he said. He added that education is a cornerstone of societal development, and it is undisputedly a shared responsibility that extends beyond government or the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. Uusiku indicated that the Rössing Foundation recognises this truth and is dedicated to contributing to the improvement of education in Namibia, and particularly enhancing learning and teaching in the Ohangwena Region. Source: The Namibia Press Agency