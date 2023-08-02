Education minister urges better career guidance for learners

Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka has urged teachers and principals to revive career guidance programmes in schools to ensure that learners are well informed about the career paths available to them.

Speaking in Keetmanshoop on Tuesday, Nghipondoka said schools should be innovative and proactive by initiating tertiary and employment weeks to expose learners to different career options.

“Our schools lack career guidance. Every teacher at a school should be a career guide, we need to be accountable. We are failing learners by not providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions about their future,” the minister said.

Nghipondoka also said teachers and principals should stop encouraging learners to only pursue degree programmes, adding that there are many other options available to learners, such as certificate and diploma courses.

“We cannot just have degree holders. Our institutions of higher learning offer qualifications from certificates to degrees. Encourage learners to get into those programmes. They can start with a certificate and then work their way up. Our learners feel like they have failed if they don’t study for a degree. Let’s inform them of the different requirements of different institutions for different qualifications and help them apply to those institutions,” she stated.

The minister also urged principals to build resilient teams at their schools. She said that these teams should be characterised by teamwork, efficiency, effectiveness, patriotism, and positive output.

“Create a strong and positive school culture with positive academic output. Strengthen and enhance mentorship programmes in schools. Let us also work closely with various stakeholders, such as parents, traditional and political leaders, and the business community, to gain their support and assist schools in the execution of their development plans.”

Source: The Namibia Press Agency