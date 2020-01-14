Jaya Chandna, Robert Ntozini, Ceri Evans, Gwendoline Kandawasvika, Bernard Chasekwa, Florence Majo, Kuda Mutasa, Naume Tavengwa, Batsirai Mutasa, Mdhu Mbuya, Lawrence H Moulton, Jean H Humphrey, Andrew Prendergast, Melissa Gladstone The SHINE Trial Team

Abstract

Introduction HIVexposed uninfected children may be at risk of poor neurodevelopment. We aimed to test the impact of improved infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) on early child development (ECD) outcomes.

Methods Sanitation Hygiene Infant Nutrition Efficacy was a cluster randomised 2A�2 factorial trial in rural Zimbabwe ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01824940). Pregnant women were eligible if they lived in study clusters allocated to standardofcare (SOC; 52 clusters); IYCF (20?g smallquantity lipidbased nutrient supplement/day from 6 to 18 months, complementary feeding counselling; 53 clusters); WASH (pit latrine, 2 handwashing stations, liquid soap, chlorine, play space, hygiene counselling; 53 clusters) or IYCF +WASH (53 clusters). Participants and fieldworkers were not blinded. ECD was assessed at 24 months using the Malawi Developmental Assessment Tool (MDAT; assessing motor, cognitive, language and social skills); MacArthur Bates Communication Development Inventory (assessing vocabulary and grammar); AnotB test (assessing object permanence) and a selfcontrol task. Intentiontotreat analyses were stratified by maternal HIV status.

Results Compared with SOC, children randomised to combined IYCF +WASH had higher total MDAT scores (mean difference +4.6; 95%?CI 1.9 to 7.2) and MacArthur Bates vocabulary scores (+8.5 words; 95%?CI 3.7 to 13.3), but there was no evidence of effects from IYCF or WASH alone. There was no evidence that that any intervention impacted object permanence or selfcontrol.

Conclusions Combining IYCF and WASH interventions significantly improved motor, language and cognitive development in HIVexposed children.

Source: British Medical Journal