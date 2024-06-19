Eid-ul-Adha not only for meat sharing, but change of heart – Osei-Mensah

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Region Minister, has told Muslims to soberly reflect on the significance of the Eid-ul-Adha and abide by its tenets, spirit, and letter. He said the celebration of the festival was not only for sharing meat as a sacrifice but should also serve as a change of the heart, attitude, and behavior of Muslims. Mr Osei-Mensah, who joined Muslims in Kumasi to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha festival at the Kumasi Central Mosque, said it was important for Muslims leaders to use the occasion to educate their brothers and sisters in society against needless violence. He said it was important for Muslims to shun vengeance, violence, indiscipline, and other negative attitudes that hindered the progress and development in their communities to enable them to receive and enjoy Allah's blessings, especially in this electioneering year. The Regional Minister urged Muslims to endeavor to focus on policies and initiatives that would ensure sustainable development and prosperity for future generations A ccording to him, Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' held significant meaning for Muslims worldwide since it commemorated the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. He noted that Allah provided a ram to sacrifice instead, symbolizing His mercy and the importance of faith and submission. He said as Ghanaians, it was imperative to draw parallels between teachings and the development of our beloved country. He noted that, the welfare of Ghanaians was a shared responsibility between the government and religious institutions and asked them to pray for the government in its quest to fulfil better living standards for ordinary Ghanaian. Mr. Osei-Mensah pointed out that, despite the challenges and teething problems along the way, the government was focused on and on course to ensure the development of the country. He used the occasion to commend all stakeholders in the region for their vigilance that had helped to maintain peace and soci al cohesion in the communities and reduction of criminal activities in the region. He was of the strong conviction that, Imams and Elders would continue to maintain their close collaboration with authorities in the region to maintain peace. Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, noted that, Muslim leaders would continue to pray to the Almighty Allah for all Ghanaians to remain steadfast in their quest to build together a strong nation. Source: Ghana News Agency