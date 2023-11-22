Elderly care: Tunisian- Libyan partnership agreement signed

A Tunisian-Libyan partnership agreement was inked Wednesday by Errahma Elderly and People without Support Care Centre in Moknine, Monastir, and Libya's Dar Al Wafa Care Centre for the Elderly, Tripoli, coming under the General Authority of the Social Solidarity Fund. The agreement provides for projects and activities for senior citizens as well as for continuous training for care staff in both centres. The agreement will help exchange expertise, Regional Delegate for Family, Women and Elderly Affairs Monia Daghmouri told TAP. Director General of Dar Al Wafa Abdallah Gaith said the agreement will offer the opportunity to familiarise with the experience of Errahma Centre in social, heath and psychological care for older people. Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse