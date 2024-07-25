Election 2024: The time for experimentation is past – John Mahama

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Former President and Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are not for experiments of candidates. 'Our young people have no more time to waste on experiments. We do not want any experimental leader to come and say we should try him. The time for experimentation is past,' he said. He said the country was plunged into economic crises and needed a safe pair of trusted and tried hands to turn the economic fortunes of the country around, 'This is not the time for try me. This is the time where we need a safe pair of hands. 'This is the time where we need an experienced driver. This is not the time where we need a driver's mate,' he told the people of Sandema in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region. The NDC's Flag bearer had been in the Region for the past four days on campaign to solicit votes from electorates in the upcoming December 7 elections. He was in the company of Professor Joshua Alabi, t he Chairman of his campaign team, Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, his Spokesperson, Members of Parliament, Party executives among others. Mr Mahama who ended his tour of the Region in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency with a media engagement, began the tour from the Bawku Central Constituency, and extended it to the remaining 14 Constituencies. Within the four-day tour, the Flag bearer addressed durbars of Chiefs and Queen mothers, and engaged with other stakeholders, including the clergy, and explained the '24-Hour Economy' policy among other policies and programmes of the Party to them. Mr Mahama said there were different types of politicians, 'There are truthful and honest politicians and there are dishonest politicians. There are politicians who will come and tell you what you want to hear in order that they will get political power for themselves.' He noted that it was incumbent on politicians who really wanted to serve the people to always be truthful to them, s aying 'That is why I was brought up to tell the truth always'. He promised Ghanaians that 'I will use the experience that you gave me. Because it was you who made me a Deputy Minister, MP, Vice President and President. So that experience you gave me, I am going to put it at your disposal'. That, according to him, would turn around the economic crises in the country and create job opportunities and employment for young people, saying 'We have the men and the women to be able to turn things around.' Mr Mahama urged the Constituents to vote against the New Patriotic Party as was done in the Assin North bye-election on June 27, 2023, which saw the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament. He further urged them to vote for Mr James Agalga, the incumbent MP and Parliamentary Candidate for the area so that the NDC would be the majority in Parliament to deal with government business. He said Mr Agalga, a Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament and former Deputy Minis ter for the Interior, was one of the competent MPs of the NDC who should be retained in Parliament. 'So, you have a simple job, and I also have a simple job. Your simple job is to elect him to Parliament, my simple job is to put him in a position in my government,' he told Constituents in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency