Election 2024: We want employment, development – First-time voters

Barely three months to the December 2024 election, some first-time voters have expressed excitement about casting their votes and their expectations of the political parties and the candidates. The potential voters, mostly young people in the Ablekuma South and Ablekuma North Constituencies, told the Ghana News Agency their priorities were policies on employment and development. Master Jones Asare, a resident of Mamprobi, said it would be the first time he would exercise his right as a Ghanaian to vote and was looking out for a candidate, who had practical policies for youth development. He said he was taking a keen interest in the campaign messages of the presidential candidates to see what they could do for the young people. He said even though he was aware of the two major political parties, he was also looking at the smaller parties and what they had to offer. 'I believe that what the country needs is development, and I believe that if the issues of youth development are prioritised it will help the country achieve the needed development,' he said. Ms Sarah Akoto, a first-year university student, said she was eager to go and exercise her franchise as it was her right, however, she was undecided on who to vote for. 'I am yet to decide on who to vote for, but I think our next President must be someone who will work to improve upon our living conditions. Everything is expensive, even a hostel at the University is so expensive that my parents cannot afford it so I must come from home every day,' she said. Master Nuhu Surah, a Senior High School graduate and a resident of Ablekuma West Constituency, told the GNA that initially he decided not to vote, but upon influence from his parents, he decided to register during the mop-up exercise. 'l am yet to decide who to vote for and why l should vote for them,' he added. He said 'I am a citizen of Ghana and aware of my right to vote, but I feel our leaders have not helped us in any way. So, I will decide later when the election is near on who to vote for.' Mad am Dora Asamoah, a petty trader, said during the last election, she did not register to vote, but this time she was ready to vote. She said, 'I made a big mistake not voting last four years, but this time, I have to and l know my vote will make a big difference and the country will be put in the hands of the right person.' The trader said she had been doing petty trading for the past 15 years, but over the past few years, things had not been easy and 'getting money to restock is a problem because the business is not flourishing'. Mr Rishard Ashong, a Resident of Ablekuma North Constituency, said as a first-time voter, he was ready to cast his vote and had already decided on who to vote for. 'I believe in continuity so I will vote for someone who will continue the good works of the current government in terms of infrastructural development,' he added The GNA also engaged a few pensioners, who felt that the government had not been fair to some of them, saying being a pensioner was a difficult stage in life and that the current hardship in the country was making their situation more difficult. Madam Ummu Odartey, a retired Firewoman, said with the current hardship, her little pension was not enough to support her. 'I am 75 and have experienced governance over the years, as Presidents go and Presidents come… l will manage to go and cast my vote on December 7, if I am in good health,' she said. Source : Ghana News Agency